Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

