UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Hits $16.06 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and $5.12 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00124821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047295 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.