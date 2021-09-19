United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $56.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.12.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

