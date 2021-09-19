United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.76 ($50.30).

United Internet stock opened at €35.23 ($41.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €41.07 ($48.32). The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

