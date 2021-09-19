United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.