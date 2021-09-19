Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

UTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,894. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.