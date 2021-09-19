US Bancorp DE Buys 575 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

