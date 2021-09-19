US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.