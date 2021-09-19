US Bancorp DE Has $122,000 Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.