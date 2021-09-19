US Bancorp DE Has $130,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 58,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

MTG stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

