US Bancorp DE Has $146,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

