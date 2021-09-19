US Bancorp DE Sells 2,412 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.