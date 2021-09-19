US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

USFD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.57 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

