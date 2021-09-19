USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

