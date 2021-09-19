USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
