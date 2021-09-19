USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $4.45 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.