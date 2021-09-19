Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

