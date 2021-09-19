Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,450 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.63% of Valvoline worth $96,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $30.96. 2,097,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.