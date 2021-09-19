Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 20,647 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.47% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.