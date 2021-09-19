Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $324.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.49. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

