Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,620.08 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

