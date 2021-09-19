Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $352.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.75. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

