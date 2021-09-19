VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 91,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter.

BJK stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

