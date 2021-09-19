Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. 1,006,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

