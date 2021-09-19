Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,861. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

