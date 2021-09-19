Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,193,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,392,000.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.