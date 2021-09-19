Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,217. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

