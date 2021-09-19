Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,986 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,595. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

