Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $254,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.13. 1,353,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,076. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

