Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,318 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

