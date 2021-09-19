Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $250,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,188. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

