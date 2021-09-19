Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

