Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 20,447,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,098. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

