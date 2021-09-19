Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.4% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 605,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

