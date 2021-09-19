Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $7,206,581.25 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRNS opened at $68.79 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

