Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $7,206,581.25 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VRNS opened at $68.79 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.