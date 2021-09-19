Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $531,144.25 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

