Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

VRT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 4,570,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

