VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 33,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the first quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

