Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,256 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,250 shares of company stock worth $87,223. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.70 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.