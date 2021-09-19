Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,713 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

FOR opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

