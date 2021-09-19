Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

