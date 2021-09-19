Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $10.18 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

