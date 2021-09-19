Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.93. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.