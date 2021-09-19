Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,140 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $897.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

