VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,690,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 23,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

