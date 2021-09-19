Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

VCISY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

