Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000.

Shares of NYSE VEI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 864,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

