Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VRPX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
