Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRPX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

