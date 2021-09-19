Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,442,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.