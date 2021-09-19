Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,421 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.41.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

