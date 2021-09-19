Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

